Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard goes missing after visiting Venice Beach in California

Zee News Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Former WWE star Shad Gaspard is missing after visiting a newly reopened Venice Beach, his family claimed on Monday (May 18). Gaspard's wife Siliana Gaspard, said on her Instagram account that the 39-year-old WWE superstar was last seen at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach. "If you've seen him please call 911 or Dm family," she wrote. The same message was also posted on the Instagram of the WWE superstar. 
0
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Missing Marina Del Rey Swimmer Believed To Be Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard

Missing Marina Del Rey Swimmer Believed To Be Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard 02:16

 The search continued Monday for a 39-year-old man who went missing Sunday afternoon while swimming with his 10-year-old son in Marina del Rey. The man is believed to be former WWE star Shad Gaspard. Tina Patel reports.

