Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard goes missing after visiting Venice Beach in California

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard is missing after visiting a newly reopened Venice Beach, his family claimed on Monday (May 18). Gaspard's wife Siliana Gaspard, said on her Instagram account that the 39-year-old WWE superstar was last seen at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach. "If you've seen him please call 911 or Dm family," she wrote. The same message was also posted on the Instagram of the WWE superstar.


