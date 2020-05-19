Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard missing after sacrificing himself to save son at the beach
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard is missing. The 39-year-old was swimming with his son at a beach in Southern California on Sunday, but they got caught in a strong rip current. His son and several others were rescued but Gaspard has not been located. When rescuers entered the sea, TMZ report being told Gaspard directed […]
Gaspard's wife, Siliana, said on her Instagram account.