Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard missing after sacrificing himself to save son at the beach

talkSPORT Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard is missing. The 39-year-old was swimming with his son at a beach in Southern California on Sunday, but they got caught in a strong rip current. His son and several others were rescued but Gaspard has not been located. When rescuers entered the sea, TMZ report being told Gaspard directed […]
