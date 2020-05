Recent related videos from verified sources How Sir Alex Ferguson Changed English Football!



Sir Alex Ferguson is the most decorated manager in the history of English football, but his career in the game isn’t just significant for the silverware he won. Over 30 years since the Scottish.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 09:40 Published on April 23, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Paul Gascoigne's response to Sir Alex Ferguson after rejecting Man Utd transfer Paul Gascoigne was a target for Manchester United boss sir Alex Ferguson before his Tottenham move in 1988 – but his rejection led to a letter from the boss...

Daily Star 6 days ago



Sir Alex Ferguson Shows His Skills In Manchester United Training (Video) Having spent over 26 years managing Manchester United, having won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, five FA Cups and four League Cups with...

SoccerNews.com 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this