Greg Jennings: Baker Mayfield has potential, but Big Ben knows how to win

'Big Ben' Roethlisberger is set to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers after sitting out due to an elbow injury. The quarterback released a video, passing to his teammates, and shaving his beard in preparation for the season. Greg Jennings tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes what Ben's return could mean for teams like the Cleveland Browns. The Browns look good on paper, and Greg thinks Baker Mayfield is a talented quarterback with a lot to prove, but if stacked up against a Steelers team reunited with Ben, the Browns could fall short.


