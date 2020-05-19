Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO faces virus probe after Trump ultimatum

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
WHO member states agreed Tuesday to launch an investigation into its coronavirus response, after US President Donald Trump threatened to quit the UN agency and branded it a "puppet of China". Trump has been locked in a bitter spat with Beijing, alleging it covered up the initial Covid-19 outbreak in central China late last year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Dems launch probe of Trump's firing of State Dept. watchdog

Dems launch probe of Trump's firing of State Dept. watchdog 01:25

 Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's move to oust the State Department's internal watchdog, accusing the president of escalating his fight against any oversight of his administration. Colette Luke has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Blasts Fox News After Host’s Warning Over Hydroxchloroquine, Claims More Anti-Trumpers Work There [Video]

Trump Blasts Fox News After Host’s Warning Over Hydroxchloroquine, Claims More Anti-Trumpers Work There

President Trump tweeted that he’s looking for a new news outlet after a Fox News host warned viewers about the potential effects of hydroxychloroquine shortly after the President announced he was..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published
Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine [Video]

Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, said on Monday he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to hedge against the novel virus, as medical experts continue..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Trump gives WHO ultimatum over Covid-19 handling

The US president accuses the UN agency of having an "alarming lack of independence" from China.
BBC News

WHO chief vows to continue leading virus response after Trump threat to quit

The head of the World Health Organization vowed on Tuesday to continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, after President Donald Trump...
Reuters


Tweets about this

icjtv24

I Connect Journal WHO faces virus probe after Trump ultimatum – Times of India https://t.co/0NLnbbn9eV 9 minutes ago

uchandan16

Shailendra Upadhyay 🇮🇳 WHO faces virus probe after Trump ultimatum https://t.co/NMJ1Vwy3Hs via @timesofindia ultimately we all will come t… https://t.co/AHuQ8rC9zO 11 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee WHO faces virus probe after Trump ultimatum https://t.co/thG3y4PqxT 11 minutes ago

digitaljournal

Digital Journal #WHO faces #CoronaVirus probe after #Trump #Ultimatum https://t.co/1njX62TViK 24 minutes ago

PalavSahadev

Favre Leuba-Titoni WHO faces virus probe after Trump ultimatum This is a good news. https://t.co/99WtjXt34M 27 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories WHO faces virus probe after Trump ultimatum https://t.co/tMbVLifHAE 32 minutes ago

RonnieR06

Ronnie R RT @TOIWorld: WHO faces virus probe after Trump ultimatum https://t.co/9BkKlsxkKU 41 minutes ago

TOIWorld

TOI World News WHO faces virus probe after Trump ultimatum https://t.co/9BkKlsxkKU 42 minutes ago