WHO faces virus probe after Trump ultimatum

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () WHO member states agreed Tuesday to launch an investigation into its coronavirus response, after US President Donald Trump threatened to quit the UN agency and branded it a "puppet of China". Trump has been locked in a bitter spat with Beijing, alleging it covered up the initial Covid-19 outbreak in central China late last year.
Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's move to oust the State Department's internal watchdog, accusing the president of escalating his fight against any oversight of his administration. Colette Luke has more.