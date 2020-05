You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Belmont Stakes Horse Race At Belmont Park To Be Held On June 20



The track will be shortened to 1 1/8 mile instead of the 1 1/2 mile track normally used for New York's part of the Triple Crown. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:31 Published 3 hours ago

