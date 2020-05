Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Thirteen months after retiring from the NRL, rugby league phenom Greg Inglis has confirmed he will join the English Super League in 2021.On Tuesday evening, the Warrington Wolves revealed Inglis had come out of retirement and signed... Thirteen months after retiring from the NRL, rugby league phenom Greg Inglis has confirmed he will join the English Super League in 2021.On Tuesday evening, the Warrington Wolves revealed Inglis had come out of retirement and signed... 👓 View full article