Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan tests positive for coronavirus

BBC Sport Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Burnley confirm their assistant manager Ian Woan was among six positive tests for coronavirus across three Premier League clubs.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 35,341

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 35,341 00:34

 As of May 18, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 35,341 have died. Overall a total of 2,772,552 tests have been carried out, and 248,818 cases have been confirmed positive, not including the most recent Northern Ireland tests.

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 34,636 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 34,636

As of May 17, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 34,636 have died. Overall a total of 2,580,769 tests have been carried out, and 243,303 cases have been confirmed positive,..

Former Mets Manager Art Howe Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Former Mets Manager Art Howe Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Mets manager Art Howe is in intensive care at a Houston hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Burnley assistant Woan tests positive for Covid-19

BBC News

Six positive coronavirus tests in Premier League

There were six positive tests for coronavirus across three clubs on Sunday and Monday, as the Premier League prepares to resume.
BBC News

