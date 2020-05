Tara Lee Bautista RT @WrestlingSheet: Former WWE star Shad Gaspard’s wife shared an update on her missing husband, saying the family is still hoping for his… 1 minute ago Q⚡️ RT @otsguys: Shad Gaspard, former WWE star and 1/2 of WWE tag team Cryme Tyme, is missing. He and his 10 year old son were among a group of… 5 minutes ago Nick Dorman RT @BRWrestling: Former WWE star Shad Gaspard has reportedly went missing after swimming with 10-year-old son in Venice Beach, California,… 5 minutes ago michael bilsky RT @WrestleTalk_TV: The US Coast Guard has suspended its search for former WWE star Shad Gaspard, but the case remains open: https://t.co/… 7 minutes ago Penny Jackson RT @johnreport: TJRWRESTLING: News: Search Efforts for Shad Gaspard Suspended by US Coast Guard, Gaspard's Wife Thanks First Responders htt… 7 minutes ago michael bilsky RT @SInow: Authorities reportedly suspended the search to find former WWE star Shad Gaspard https://t.co/u6SvmHUqQ6 7 minutes ago BarbaraFromJungle RT @_TheSonOfMars_: Stop what you’re doing and send up some prayers for former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard who went missing yesterday. We’re… 8 minutes ago Sody Pop Former WWE star is missing after visiting newly reopened beach https://t.co/JiB03i0WnC https://t.co/2aERRSsQwr 9 minutes ago