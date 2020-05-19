Horace Grant fumes at Michael Jordan's 'lie' in 'The Last Dance' about him being a 'snitch'
Tuesday, 19 May 2020
6 hours ago)
Power forward Horace Grant, who won three NBA titles with the Bulls, disputes Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" claim he passed along locker room details.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota
-201 seconds ago
Since "The Last Dance" documentary, the Michael Jordan conversation has been abuzz. Mike Max presents four different locals that had very different meetings with Jordan (2:51). WCCO 4 News At 10 – May 19, 2020 Michael Jordan: 4 Minnesota Takes 02:51
