Lance Armstrong began doping probably at age 21

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Disgraced former American cyclist Lance Armstrong has revealed he first started doping from the age of 21, during his first season as a professional. "Wow, straight to the point, probably 21," Armstrong replied when asked how old he was when he first doped as part of an ESPN documentary. The exchange with US journalist Marina...
“I’m not going to lie to you,” Lance Armstrong says in ESPN’s new documentary LANCE. “I’m going to tell you my truth.” It will always take a leap of faith for anyone to believe a man guilty of perpetuating one of the biggest lies in sporting history for as long as he did. Over the...