Motor insurance sales in April fall nearly 50%

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The lockdown has sent the insurance industry into a tailspin with every sector showing a sharp decline in April. Motor insurance was the worst affected with a 49% year-over-year dip in sales to Rs 2,621 crore for the month of April. Most other categories like marine, engineering, aviation, crop and personal accident insurance also saw declines between 5-40%. 👓 View full article

