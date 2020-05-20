Global  

Motor insurance sales in April fall nearly 50%

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 20 May 2020
The lockdown has sent the insurance industry into a tailspin with every sector showing a sharp decline in April. Motor insurance was the worst affected with a 49% year-over-year dip in sales to Rs 2,621 crore for the month of April. Most other categories like marine, engineering, aviation, crop and personal accident insurance also saw declines between 5-40%.
