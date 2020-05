Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gary Lineker and Nick Hancock have apologised to Luke Chadwick for mocking his appearance as a youngster - and the former Manchester United midfielder has forgiven both of them Gary Lineker and Nick Hancock have apologised to Luke Chadwick for mocking his appearance as a youngster - and the former Manchester United midfielder has forgiven both of them 👓 View full article