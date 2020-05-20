Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Danny Rose tips Mauricio Pochettino to join Manchester United as former Tottenham boss is linked with Newcastle job

talkSPORT Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Mauricio Pochettino will ‘eventually’ end up at Manchester United, according to his former Tottenham player Danny Rose. Rose is currently on loan at Newcastle from Spurs, and recent rumours have suggested he could be reunited with Poch in the North East. The Magpies’ prospective new owners, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, reportedly want to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea To HIJACK Manchester United Wonderkid! Transfer Talk [Video]

Chelsea To HIJACK Manchester United Wonderkid! Transfer Talk

Welcome back to Football Daily, as we look through this week’s biggest news from the transfer market. Manchester United wonderkid Angel Gomes could be on his way to Chelsea this summer, after he..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:11Published
Rio Ferdinand reveals lockdown workout regime [Video]

Rio Ferdinand reveals lockdown workout regime

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand has revealed his lockdown training regime as he bids to stay in shape. The ex-Manchester United defender has been set home workouts thanks to new online portal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Mauricio Pochettino free to join new club as Tottenham gardening leave ends… with Newcastle keen on ex-Spurs boss

Mauricio Pochettino can now join a new club having seen his period of gardening leave with Tottenham come to an end at the start of this week. Pochettino, the...
talkSPORT

Danny Rose makes Mauricio Pochettino and Man Utd manager prediction

Danny Rose makes Mauricio Pochettino and Man Utd manager predictionRose knows Pochettino well from their time together at Tottenham and the Newcastle left-back can foresee his former boss managing Manchester United if Ole Gunnar...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

kickpapernews

Kick Paper Danny Rose tips Mauricio Pochettino to manage Man United "without a doub... https://t.co/CmWWephOFq #danny #rose #mauricio #pochettino 4 hours ago

staigercroxley

staiger croxley RT @MirrorFootball: Danny Rose tips Mauricio Pochettino to manage Manchester United "without a doubt" https://t.co/dMS4ZmKgEd https://t.co/… 5 hours ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Danny Rose tips Mauricio Pochettino to manage Manchester United "without a doubt" #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/6hXuJ17FNz 5 hours ago

MirrorFootball

Mirror Football Danny Rose tips Mauricio Pochettino to manage Manchester United "without a doubt" https://t.co/dMS4ZmKgEd https://t.co/eGcs91LIjw 6 hours ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Manchester United news: Danny Rose certain Mauricio Pochettino will join Red Devils - https://t.co/mKWCxzFSbg https://t.co/z6uEqs9gK2 10 hours ago

eplfeeds

EPL Feeds Danny Rose tips Mauricio Pochettino to join Manchester United #epl: Mauricio Pochettino has twice been considered b… https://t.co/XhAJuKZoFY 14 hours ago

SpursNewsApp

Spurs News Danny Rose tips Mauricio Pochettino to join Manchester United: https://t.co/pyPrnZG9B3 15 hours ago

betszone7

Betszone Sorry, Ole... https://t.co/10NX67QNsV 16 hours ago