Niki Lauda chose his 1984 Portuguese Grand Prix charge from 11th on the grid to second as his 'Race of my life' for Autosport in 1993. One year on from his death and in the week Autosport begins its new Race of My Life podcast series, we revisit Lauda's recollections of the event in which the Austrian clinched his third world championship