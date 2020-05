Tottenham investigating Serge Aurier over breaking rules…again Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tottenham are investigating after Serge Aurier appeared to break social distancing rules for a third time



The post Tottenham investigating Serge Aurier over breaking rules…again appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this