Two BSF personnel killed in J&K terror attack

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Two BSF personnel were killed when terrorists fired upon them in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.Motorcycle-borne terrorists fired upon the BSF jawans at a picket in Pandach area, 17 km from here in the outskirts of the city, the officials said.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 2 BSF personnel killed in terror attack on outskirts of Srinagar

2 BSF personnel killed in terror attack on outskirts of Srinagar 01:20

 Two Border Security Force (BSF), personnel lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pandach. Jawans got injured in the attack and both of them succumbed to their injuries later. Two weapons have also been lifted by the terrorists.

3 CRPF personnel lost lives, 7 injured in terrorist attack in Handwara [Video]

3 CRPF personnel lost lives, 7 injured in terrorist attack in Handwara

3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives, while 7 have been injured in terrorist attack in Handwara. Terrorists attacked CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area on May 04. One terrorist was neutralised by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Handwara encounter: Indian armed forces carrying out relentless fights against terrorists, says Praful Bakshi [Video]

Handwara encounter: Indian armed forces carrying out relentless fights against terrorists, says Praful Bakshi

A day after five security personnel including Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who were killed in the exchange of fire with terrorist in Handwara on May 03, Indian Air Force Wing Commander (retd) Praful Bakshi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published

2 BSF personnel martyred in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal

While one of the jawans was declared brought dead at the hospital, another succumbed to injuries later.
DNA


