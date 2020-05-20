Two BSF personnel killed in J&K terror attack

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Two BSF personnel were killed when terrorists fired upon them in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.Motorcycle-borne terrorists fired upon the BSF jawans at a picket in Pandach area, 17 km from here in the outskirts of the city, the officials said.
Two Border Security Force (BSF), personnel lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pandach. Jawans got injured in the attack and both of them succumbed to their injuries later. Two weapons have also been lifted by the terrorists.
3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives, while 7 have been injured in terrorist attack in Handwara. Terrorists attacked CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area on May 04. One terrorist was neutralised by..
A day after five security personnel including Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who were killed in the exchange of fire with terrorist in Handwara on May 03, Indian Air Force Wing Commander (retd) Praful Bakshi..