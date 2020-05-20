Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nani reveals what it was like living with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United with the current Juventus star being ultra competitive

talkSPORT Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Nani revealed what it was like to live with Cristiano Ronaldo and how, unsurprisingly, competitive he was. The Portugal international lived with Ronaldo and Anderson soon after joining Manchester United in 2007. He joined from Sporting Lisbon and stayed with the pair for a month and relived some of his memories of that time. “Anderson […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Cristiano Ronaldo back at Juve training ground after quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo back at Juve training ground after quarantine 01:08

 Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Juventus training ground after spending two weeks in quarantine.

Related videos from verified sources

Ronaldo returns to Juventus training after two months [Video]

Ronaldo returns to Juventus training after two months

Five-times World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins Serie A champions Juventus for training after an absence of 72 days that included the last two weeks in quarantine.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:57Published
Juve's Ronaldo out of quarantine, returns to training ground [Video]

Juve's Ronaldo out of quarantine, returns to training ground

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives back at the Juventus training ground after spending 14 days in quarantine after his return to Italy from Portugal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this