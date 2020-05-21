Global  

Denny Hamlin calls Darlington a ‘driver’s racetrack’ after winning the Toyota 500

FOX Sports Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Denny Hamlin calls Darlington a ‘driver’s racetrack’ after winning the Toyota 500Rain cut short the Toyota 500 at Darlington. Denny Hamlin captures the victory under the red flag and calls Darlington a 'driver's racetrack'.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Kevin Harvick talks win at The Real Heroes 400, tomorrow's Toyota 500 on FS1

Kevin Harvick talks win at The Real Heroes 400, tomorrow's Toyota 500 on FS1 06:35

 NASCAR driver and winner of last Sunday's The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Kevin Harvick joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock. Hear about his experience winning in front of empty stands, how he's preparing for tomorrow's Toyota 500 and beyond.

Hamlin earns second win of NASCAR season in rain-hit race

Denny Hamlin won the rain-shortened Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's second victory of the season in the 2020...
Reuters Also reported by •Denver PostESPN

