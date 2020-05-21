Sports News Denny Hamlin calls Darlington a ‘driver’s racetrack’ after winning the Toyota 500 https://t.co/A1R9AJnwYm 3 hours ago Coach Billy Carson Denny Hamlin calls Darlington a ‘driver’s racetrack’ after winning the Toyota 500 https://t.co/QIS1sAr65f https://t.co/86ibFpVWzW 3 hours ago Kris Hardy RT @Jordan_Bianchi: Denny Hamlin wins the Cup Series race at Darlington. NASCAR calls the race 20 laps short of its scheduled distance due… 3 hours ago Max Donaldson Denny Hamlin wins tonight’s race at Darlington, after NASCAR calls the race due to rain with 20 laps to go. Elliott… https://t.co/30q4AlKHq5 3 hours ago Kelly Price RT @FOX5Sports: Denny Hamlin’s got a nice smile on his face for his third career win at Darlington! #NASCAR calls it with 20 laps to go w… 4 hours ago FOX 5 Sports Denny Hamlin’s got a nice smile on his face for his third career win at Darlington! #NASCAR calls it with 20 laps… https://t.co/O2Ye2Lt6B3 4 hours ago Sean McDermott Denny Hamlin wins the Toyota 500 @ Darlington as NASCAR calls the race with 20 laps remaining 4 hours ago #OneTeam #RIPColbyCave #ItsOkToBelieve #F16HT NASCAR CALLS THE RACE AND THAT'S IT!!!!!!!!!!!!! DENNY HAMLIN WINS AT DARLINGTON!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/SF1lEV27ok 4 hours ago