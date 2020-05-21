Denny Hamlin calls Darlington a ‘driver’s racetrack’ after winning the Toyota 500

NASCAR driver and winner of last Sunday's The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Kevin Harvick joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock. Hear about his experience winning in front of empty stands, how he's preparing for tomorrow's Toyota 500 and beyond.
Denny Hamlin won the rain-shortened Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's second victory of the season in the 2020... Reuters Also reported by •Denver Post •ESPN
