Arsenal told they should cash-in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Sport Review Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Jeremie Aliadiere believes that Arsenal would be wise to cash-in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the forthcoming transfer window. The future of the Gabon international has been a constant source of speculation in recent months, mainly due to the fact that his contract at The Emirates is set to expire next summer. As things stand, Arsenal […]

The post Arsenal told they should cash-in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appeared first on The Sport Review.
