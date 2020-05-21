Global  

Premier League approve proposed £300m takeover of Newcastle, according to Saudi state news channel

talkSPORT Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Newcastle’s proposed new owners appear to have been handed a huge boost in their takeover bid with the Premier League allegedly agreeing to their acquisition of the club. Amanda Staveley is at the head of the proposed £300million takeover, with backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) which is fronted by crown prince Mohammed […]
