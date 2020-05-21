Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jose Mourinho failed at Chelsea in the transfer market four times

Football.london Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho failed at Chelsea in the transfer market four timesJose Mourinho has revealed he missed out on Alphonso Davies during his time at Manchester United, but he’s not the only one with a number of disappointments while at Chelsea
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Jose Mourinho Forced Kevin De Bruyne To LEAVE Chelsea! [Video]

Why Jose Mourinho Forced Kevin De Bruyne To LEAVE Chelsea!

Today we are analysing one of the worst decisions in football history, Chelsea’s decision to part ways with a 22 year old Kevin De Bruyne. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but given De Bruyne’s age,..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 07:30Published
Has Bruno Fernandes SAVED Manchester United’s Season! W&L [Video]

Has Bruno Fernandes SAVED Manchester United’s Season! W&L

Well, what a weekend of football. Frank Lampard's Chelsea putting in a dominant performance against his former manager Carlo Ancelotti, as Everton slumped to a 4-0 defeat - with 18 year old wonderkid..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 17:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Mourinho's transfer decisions at Chelsea helped find a club legend

Mourinho's transfer decisions at Chelsea helped find a club legendJose Mourinho made a number of high-profile additions in his first spell at Chelsea, with some going down as firm club legends
Football.london

Three ways Willian would fit into Jose Mourinho's Tottenham starting XI

Three ways Willian would fit into Jose Mourinho's Tottenham starting XIThe Brazilian looks on course to leave Chelsea this summer with his contract soon set to expire
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily Star

Tweets about this