Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amir Khan became the latest victim of the TikTok purse challenge thanks to his wife Faryal Makhdoom. The former boxing world champion was sat minding his own business in their car, when Faryal reached into the back seat to get her handbag. Bringing it through to the front, she ‘accidentally’ clipped Amir, who made nothing […] 👓 View full article