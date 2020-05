Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday extended prayers to those affected by Cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal.



"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha and West Bengal. May God protect everyone out there and hope things get better soon. Folded hands#PrayForWestBengal," Kohli... 👓 View full article