Charles Barkley on voluntary workouts for NCAA football, basketball: 'I don't think it's safe'

Thursday, 21 May 2020
Asked about voluntary workouts returning June 1 for some NCAA athletes by CNN's Anderson Cooper, Charles Barkley said "I don't think it's safe."
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: NCAA Weighs Moratorium Amid Push To Offer Fall Sports

NCAA Weighs Moratorium Amid Push To Offer Fall Sports 00:42

 The NCAA Division I Council is debating whether to let a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus expire at the end of the month as a growing number of college leaders express confidence that fall sports will be played in some form. Katie Johnston reports.

NCAA to lift moratorium on football, basketball workouts

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to lift a moratorium on voluntary workouts by football and basketball players effective June 1 as a growing number of...
Sources: Voluntary campus workouts OK in June

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow voluntary on-campus athletic activities to resume in football and men's and women's basketball, starting...
