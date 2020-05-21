Global  

Northampton striker Harry Smith lost up to £20k in one night due to gambling addiction, but Sporting Chance visit helped change his life

talkSPORT Thursday, 21 May 2020
Northampton striker Harry Smith says his gambling addiction almost forced him to retire from football. The 25-year-old recalls losing up to £20,000 by betting online in one night during a loan spell at Swindon from Milwall in the 2017/18 season. Smith took a break from football in March 2018 to seek help for his mental […]
