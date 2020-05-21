Northampton striker Harry Smith lost up to £20k in one night due to gambling addiction, but Sporting Chance visit helped change his life

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Northampton striker Harry Smith says his gambling addiction almost forced him to retire from football. The 25-year-old recalls losing up to £20,000 by betting online in one night during a loan spell at Swindon from Milwall in the 2017/18 season. Smith took a break from football in March 2018 to seek help for his mental […] 👓 View full article

