Robbie Savage questions Matt Hancock over mental health impact of football ban
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Former Wales and Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage put a question to Secretary of State Matt Hancock and Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty on Thursday as part of the UK government’s daily briefing
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a new trial of an anti-viral drug, remdesivir, for selected NHS patients. The trial has heralded some "promising results" as early data suggests the drug can..