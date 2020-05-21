Shannon Sharpe: Paul Pierce leaving LeBron off his all-time top 5 is ‘petty’
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Paul Pierce listed his all-time top 5 which consist of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Bill Russell, leaving LeBron James left off the list. Pierce's reasoning was that all of those players were part of a dynasty, and that LeBron had never built a championship team from scratch. Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Pierce's reasoning behind this list.
Paul Pierce listed his all-time top 5 which consist of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Bill Russell, leaving LeBron James left off the list. Pierce's reasoning was that all of those players were part of a dynasty, and that LeBron had never built a championship...
LeBron James fired back on Twitter at reporter Brian Windhorst after he claimed that LeBron 'envisioned Michael Jordan as a teammate not an adversary.' Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron was..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:52Published