Shannon Sharpe: Paul Pierce leaving LeBron off his all-time top 5 is ‘petty’

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Paul Pierce listed his all-time top 5 which consist of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Bill Russell, leaving LeBron James left off the list. Pierce's reasoning was that all of those players were part of a dynasty, and that LeBron had never built a championship team from scratch. Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Pierce's reasoning behind this list. Paul Pierce listed his all-time top 5 which consist of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Bill Russell, leaving LeBron James left off the list. Pierce's reasoning was that all of those players were part of a dynasty, and that LeBron had never built a championship team from scratch. Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Pierce's reasoning behind this list. 👓 View full article

