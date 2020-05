Neil 'Razor' Ruddock shows he loves the Daily Star in social media snap Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Neil 'Razor' Ruddock posted a picture of himself reading the Daily Star after revealing he has had a pacemaker fitted since clashing with Paul Merson on Harry's Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh Neil 'Razor' Ruddock posted a picture of himself reading the Daily Star after revealing he has had a pacemaker fitted since clashing with Paul Merson on Harry's Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Paul Merson feared Neil 'Razor' Ruddock was going to hit him on Harry's Heroes Daily Star football columnist Paul Merson has spoken about his emotional TV row with the former Liverpool defender after he confronted his friend Neil 'Razor'...

Daily Star 4 days ago





Tweets about this