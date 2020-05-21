Global  

Gore: AFC East is 'wide open' without Brady

ESPN Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Veteran RB Frank Gore, who is currently with the Jets and has played for the Bills and the Dolphins, is pumped that Tom Brady is no longer with the Patriots. "It's wide open," Gore said of the AFC East.
