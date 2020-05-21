Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott is starting to price himself out of position with the Cowboys

FOX Sports Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott is starting to price himself out of position with the CowboysChris Simm's reported that Dak Prescott had originally turned down a $175 million contract from the Dallas Cowboys, despite only going 8-8 last year. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that it's time for the Cowboys to look elsewhere from Dak Prescott.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott is starting to price himself out of position with the Cowboys

Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott is starting to price himself out of position with the Cowboys 00:54

 Chris Simm's reported that Dak Prescott had originally turned down a $175 million contract from the Dallas Cowboys, despite only going 8-8 last year. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that it's time for the Cowboys to look elsewhere from Dak Prescott.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott asking Cowboys for $45 million is 'outrageous & unrealistic' [Video]

Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott asking Cowboys for $45 million is 'outrageous & unrealistic'

NFL analyst Chris Simms has reported that Dak Prescott is asking for $45 million during his 5th year under contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Dak has yet to prove..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:59Published
Colin Cowherd plays 'Dis or Dak' and chooses which QBs he would take over Dak Prescott [Video]

Colin Cowherd plays 'Dis or Dak' and chooses which QBs he would take over Dak Prescott

On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd plays 'Dis or Dak.' Hear which NFL QBs he would choose over Dak Prescott.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Wright thinks Dak Prescott might be pushing the Cowboys 'a touch too far'

Nick Wright thinks Dak Prescott might be pushing the Cowboys 'a touch too far'Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Theismann shared some advice for Dak Prescott, stating that he should settle up with the Dallas Cowboys and 'just take the money'....
FOX Sports

Nick Wright thinks Dak Prescott might be pushing the Cowboys ‘a touch too far’

Nick Wright thinks Dak Prescott might be pushing the Cowboys ‘a touch too far’Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Theismann shared some advice for Dak Prescott, stating that he should settle up with the Dallas Cowboys and 'just take the money'....
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott is starting to price himself out of position with the Cowboys - National Football Lea… https://t.co/EGXVNE46Zy 45 minutes ago