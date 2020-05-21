Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott is starting to price himself out of position with the Cowboys

FOX Sports Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott is starting to price himself out of position with the CowboysChris Simm's reported that Dak Prescott had originally turned down a $175 million contract from the Dallas Cowboys, despite only going 8-8 last year. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that it's time for the Cowboys to look elsewhere from Dak Prescott.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott is starting to price himself out of position with the Cowboys

Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott is starting to price himself out of position with the Cowboys 00:54

 Chris Simm's reported that Dak Prescott had originally turned down a $175 million contract from the Dallas Cowboys, despite only going 8-8 last year. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that it's time for the Cowboys to look elsewhere from Dak Prescott.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jason Whitlock: Dak does not have the leverage with the Cowboys, he's losing the negotiation [Video]

Jason Whitlock: Dak does not have the leverage with the Cowboys, he's losing the negotiation

In Mike Florio's recent article, he stated that Dak Prescott has the most contract leverage in the history of the NFL. Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that Dak Prescott's resume is not good enough to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:42Published
Colin Cowherd lists the two biggest problems he has with Dak Prescott earning $35M a year [Video]

Colin Cowherd lists the two biggest problems he has with Dak Prescott earning $35M a year

Dak Prescott has reportedly been offered a new deal worth $35M annually. Hear why Colin Cowherd doesn't think he's worth that kind of money.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Cowboys’ new offense is so good it doesn’t make a big difference if Dak or Dalton starts

Skip Bayless: Cowboys’ new offense is so good it doesn’t make a big difference if Dak or Dalton startsFox Bet gives the Dallas Cowboys an extra 4 points per game with Dak Prescott starting over Andy Dalton. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Cowboys' new...
FOX Sports

Jason Whitlock: Dak does not have the leverage with the Cowboys, he's losing the negotiation

Jason Whitlock: Dak does not have the leverage with the Cowboys, he's losing the negotiationIn Mike Florio's recent article, he stated that Dak Prescott has the most contract leverage in the history of the NFL. Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that Dak...
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this