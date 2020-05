Recent related news from verified sources Briscoe ends heartbreaking week with Xfinity win Two days after learning he and wife, Marissa, had lost their expected baby during a 12-week checkup, Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch to win Thursday's Xfinity...

ESPN 36 minutes ago



NASCAR News: Busch: I made a mistake against Elliott Kyle Busch concedes his error triggered the collision with Chase Elliott to wreck his rival's race as they battled for second place in the closing laps of...

Autosport 16 hours ago Also reported by • FOX Sports

You Might Like

Tweets about this Coach Billy Carson FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in one thrilling finish https://t.co/swaTdFfX6a https://t.co/uWlaC0GD8N 55 minutes ago