FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in one thrilling finish

FOX Sports Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in one thrilling finishChase Briscoe reclaims the lead in the final laps of the Toyota 200 defeating Kyle Busch for a dramatic win. Briscoe was emotional after the race due to a tragic loss.
 Chase Briscoe reclaims the lead in the final laps of the Toyota 200 defeating Kyle Busch for a dramatic win. Briscoe was emotional after the race due to a tragic loss.

HIGHLIGHTS: Toyota 200 at Darlington

HIGHLIGHTS: Toyota 200 at DarlingtonChase Briscoe battles it out against Kyle Busch in the final laps for the win at the Toyota 200 in Darlington, SC
FOX Sports

Briscoe ends heartbreaking week with Xfinity win

Two days after learning he and wife, Marissa, had lost their expected baby during a 12-week checkup, Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch to win Thursday's Xfinity...
ESPN

