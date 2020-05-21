|
FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in one thrilling finish
Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Chase Briscoe reclaims the lead in the final laps of the Toyota 200 defeating Kyle Busch for a dramatic win. Briscoe was emotional after the race due to a tragic loss.
Chase Briscoe beats Busch at Darlington.
Chase Briscoe beat veteran Kyle Busch to win Thursday's rain-delayed Toyota 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
