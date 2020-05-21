Global  

Briscoe ends heartbreaking week with Xfinity win

ESPN Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Two days after learning he and wife, Marissa, had lost their expected baby during a 12-week checkup, Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch to win Thursday's Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Chase Briscoe beats Busch at Darlington. [Video]

Chase Briscoe beats Busch at Darlington.

Chase Briscoe beat veteran Kyle Busch to win Thursday's rain-delayed Toyota 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Credit: WMGTPublished

