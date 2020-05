Alexis Lafreniere joins Sidney Crosby as only back-to-back QMJHL MVP winners Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Rimouski Oceanic captain Alexis Lafreniere has added some more hardware to his collection. Lafreniere — the presumptive No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL Draft — captured his second straight Quebec Major Junior Hockey League MVP award on Thursday. 👓 View full article

