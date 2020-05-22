Global  

Ian Wright ‘praying’ about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal future

The Sport Review Friday, 22 May 2020
Ian Wright says he is “praying” that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ends up staying at Arsenal and signing a new contract. The Gabon international’s future at The Emirates has been a constant talking point over the last few months, with the forward having been linked with a move away from the north London club. The 30-year-old’s situation […]

