Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Peter Schmeichel names the one player he wants Man United to sign

The Sport Review Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Peter Schmeichel believes that Manchester United should pursue a deal to sign Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The Red Devils are bound to be on the lookout for a number of potential signings this summer as they look to add to their squad and prepare for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in […]

The post Peter Schmeichel names the one player he wants Man United to sign appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes says Individual Protocol has worked 'very well' [Video]

Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes says Individual Protocol has worked 'very well'

One week ago today, Major League Soccer began allowing individual player workouts, meaning players had the option to conduct voluntary workouts while using outdoor team facilities.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Peter Schmeichel names Spurs star Son Heung-min as transfer target for Man Utd

Peter Schmeichel names Spurs star Son Heung-min as transfer target for Man UtdLegendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel took part in a Twitter Q&A on Monday evening and it revealed that he wants Tottenham star Son Heung-min...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

RichmondMathias

Apostle Mathias Richmond Jnr Peter Schmeichel names the one player he wants Man United to sign #epl: Peter Schmeichel believes that Manchester U… https://t.co/tz1lKX9YMm 9 hours ago

eplfeeds

EPL Feeds Peter Schmeichel names the one player he wants Man United to sign #epl: Peter Schmeichel believes that Manchester U… https://t.co/EEbAwRVSIq 9 hours ago

eplfeeds

EPL Feeds Peter Schmeichel names the player he’d like to see Man United sign #epl: There aren&#8217;t too many players that c… https://t.co/0ngoyIaU5G 4 days ago

dbigmark

milan's dbigmark® RT @caughtoffside: Who does Peter Schmeichel want to see #MUFC sign? https://t.co/KEZlDjkk1z 4 days ago

caughtoffside

CaughtOffside Who does Peter Schmeichel want to see #MUFC sign? https://t.co/KEZlDjkk1z 4 days ago