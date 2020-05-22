Peter Schmeichel names the one player he wants Man United to sign

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Peter Schmeichel believes that Manchester United should pursue a deal to sign Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The Red Devils are bound to be on the lookout for a number of potential signings this summer as they look to add to their squad and prepare for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in […]



