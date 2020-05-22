Extraordinary Erling Haaland – why exceptional movement and pressing make him more than a goal machine wanted by Manchester United and Real Madrid
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Bundesliga football is back and you can hear live games every weekend on talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2. Last weekend, Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland showed why he is one of the most coveted young strikers in world football with two goals in the 4-0 win over Schalke. But what make the 19-year-old Norway international so […]