Manchester United legend Jaap Stam announced as new FC Cincinnati manager… but MLS club Tweet picture of wrong person
Friday, 22 May 2020 () FC Cincinnati made a hilarious blunder as they announced Manchester United legend Jaap Stam as their new manager… with a picture of another bald bloke! The former Netherlands centre-back has joined the Major League Soccer club, signing a short-term contract until December 2021. But, when announcing the deal on social media, Cincinnati used a picture […]
LOCAL PHILANTHROPISTS ARE PLEDGING NEARLY THREE-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP LOW-INCOME CHILDREN AND FAMILIES IN GREATER CINCINNATI. IT'S TO CONTINUE THE WORK OF GREENLIGHT CINCINNATI -- AN ORGANIZATION THAT HELPS BRING NEW NONPROFITS TO TOWN.
Cincinnati Sports Club reopens on June 1, a few days after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has allowed all gyms across to the state to reopen on May 26. The club and other gyms around the Tri-State are putting..