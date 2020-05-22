Global  

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam announced as new FC Cincinnati manager… but MLS club Tweet picture of wrong person

talkSPORT Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
FC Cincinnati made a hilarious blunder as they announced Manchester United legend Jaap Stam as their new manager… with a picture of another bald bloke! The former Netherlands centre-back has joined the Major League Soccer club, signing a short-term contract until December 2021. But, when announcing the deal on social media, Cincinnati used a picture […]
