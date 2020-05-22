Former Manchester United star Darren Fletcher reveals inspirational Sir Alex Ferguson team talk before 2008 Champions League final win over Chelsea
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Darren Fletcher has revealed how a bizarre chess-inspired team talk motivated Manchester United to their third European Cup triumph in a dramatic final against Chelsea in 2008. It was 12 years ago on Thursday that United came out on top in the first ever all-English Champions League final against Avram Grant’s Blues in Moscow. It’s […]