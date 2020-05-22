Former Manchester United star Darren Fletcher reveals inspirational Sir Alex Ferguson team talk before 2008 Champions League final win over Chelsea



Related videos from verified sources No Champions League final for Istanbul this week



May 30 should have been the day Istanbul hosted the Champions League final but it was postponed by UEFA due to the novel coronavirus. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:46 Published 20 hours ago 'No regrets picking Chelsea over United'



Speaking to the Transfer Talk podcast before social distancing measures were put in place, Michael Ballack explains why he had no issue with picking a move to Chelsea over joining Manchester United. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:40 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources ‘I still hug Solskjaer when I see him’ – Manchester United legend Denis Irwin looks back on 1999 Champions League final comeback against Bayern Munich Manchester United legend Denis Irwin has told talkSPORT he still hugs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer whenever he sees his former teammate for the dramatic Champions League...

talkSPORT 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this