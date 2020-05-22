Global  

UFC star Conor McGregor labels Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos ‘top baller’ for time he copied billionaire strut

talkSPORT Friday, 22 May 2020
UFC star Conor McGregor hailed Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in a recent social media post. The Irish fighter was responding to an old clip of Ramos performing his trademark ‘billionaire strut’ when he enters the octagon. McGregor wrote on Twitter: “Top baller Sergio.” The Spaniard channelled his inner McGregor during Real Madrid’s UEFA Super […]
