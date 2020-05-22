Global  

Sport24.co.za | Osaka tops Serena as world's highest-paid female athlete

News24 Friday, 22 May 2020
Japanese star Naomi Osaka has become the world's highest-paid female athlete, making $37.4 million in the past 12 months, according to Forbes magazine.
