Sport24.co.za | Osaka tops Serena as world's highest-paid female athlete
Friday, 22 May 2020 (
1 day ago
)
Japanese star Naomi Osaka has become the world's highest-paid female athlete, making $37.4 million in the past 12 months, according to Forbes magazine.
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Osaka overtakes Serena to become highest-paid female athlete
The 22-year-old twice grand slam champion's total of just over $57 million is the most ever earned by a female athlete in a 12-month period.
Brisbane Times
1 day ago
Also reported by •
CBC.ca
•
WorldNews
•
BBC News
•
New Zealand Herald
•
CBS Sports
•
FOX Sports
•
Hindu
•
Reuters
•
Khaleej Times
•
Independent
Why Naomi Osaka is "nervous" to talk to Serena Williams
The 139th U.S. Open starts in New York City next week and Naomi Osaka, one of the biggest names in tennis, will be there to defend her title. At 21 years old,...
CBS News
3 days ago
Also reported by •
CBS Sports
•
Hindu
•
Independent
