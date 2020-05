Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Naomi Osaka has been a Grand Slam champion and No. 1 in the WTA rankings -- and now she’s No. 1 on another list: top-earning female athlete Naomi Osaka has been a Grand Slam champion and No. 1 in the WTA rankings -- and now she’s No. 1 on another list: top-earning female athlete 👓 View full article