Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stalin slams Centre, State over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Hindu Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
DMK president M.K. Stalin slammed the Centre and State government over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the joint Opposition meeting via
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Minnesota State Fair Has Been Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Minnesota State Fair Has Been Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic 00:22

 For months, ever since the arrival of the first COVID-19 case in Minnesota, the state has speculated whether or not 2020 would see a Minnesota State Fair. Now, the board of managers has made it official. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority Back Dr. Fauci’s Response to COVID-19, 27 Points More Than President Trump [Video]

Majority Back Dr. Fauci’s Response to COVID-19, 27 Points More Than President Trump

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s response to the coronavirus is a whopping 27 percentage points higher with voters than their approval for President Trump’s dealing with the pandemic. Veuer’s Justin Kircher..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published
NYS Department of Labor suspends forfeiture days during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

NYS Department of Labor suspends forfeiture days during COVID-19 pandemic

The New York State Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that it's suspending forfeiture days for people claiming unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian Hurricane Centre warns to prep for storm season early to avoid lineups amid pandemic

As the Canadian Hurricane Centre warns of another active hurricane season, one of the country's top meteorologists said the COVID-19 pandemic could make it more...
CBC.ca

Stimulus package pure 'cheating'; Centre treating states like 'beggars': Telangana CM

At a time when the finances of states were paralysed due to Covid-19 global pandemic, the state governments wanted funds to reach them so that they can help...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this