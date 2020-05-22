Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patrick Ewing has tested positive for coronavirus, Georgetown University has announced

USATODAY.com Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Georgetown men's basketball coach and Hall of Fame player Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Friday evening.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Patrick Ewing shares his side of those Dream Team practices and more with Andy Katz [Video]

Patrick Ewing shares his side of those Dream Team practices and more with Andy Katz

Georgetown head coach, Patrick Ewing, sits down with Andy Katz to share his perspective on the Dream Team, his competitiveness and reflects on the adversity Georgetown basketball faced this season.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 09:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Knicks legend, Hoyas coach Ewing tests positive

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Friday. The Hall of Famer is under care and isolated at a local...
ESPN Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle TimesCBS SportsReuters

Tweets about this

BarzeyPooda

Pooda Barzey RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced in a statement. https://t.co/B2lxorvlH4 5 seconds ago

genghisgalahad2

genghis galahad 🗽🐦✒ RT @K_JeanPierre: "I have tested positive for COVID-19," Ewing said in a statement. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly.… 7 seconds ago

1DERRiCK__

🦦 RT @LegionHoops: Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for the Coronavirus. 9 seconds ago

bigdaddymak_

bumpy johnson 👾 RT @BleacherReport: Georgetown HC and NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/uYxfkidPW4 12 seconds ago

Captain_Rob7897

Captain_Rob RT @ShamsCharania: Former Knicks legend Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for coronavirus. 12 seconds ago

_heavenonheels

💜 RT @cnnbrk: Basketball legend and current Georgetown men's coach Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/Ssj0Lv… 40 seconds ago