Patrick Ewing has tested positive for coronavirus, Georgetown University has announced

Pooda Barzey RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced in a statement. https://t.co/B2lxorvlH4 5 seconds ago genghis galahad 🗽🐦✒ RT @K_JeanPierre: "I have tested positive for COVID-19," Ewing said in a statement. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly.… 7 seconds ago 🦦 RT @LegionHoops: Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for the Coronavirus. 9 seconds ago bumpy johnson 👾 RT @BleacherReport: Georgetown HC and NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/uYxfkidPW4 12 seconds ago Captain_Rob RT @ShamsCharania: Former Knicks legend Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for coronavirus. 12 seconds ago 💜 RT @cnnbrk: Basketball legend and current Georgetown men's coach Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/Ssj0Lv… 40 seconds ago