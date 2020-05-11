Frank Fury RT @ShamsCharania: Former Knicks legend Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for coronavirus. 6 seconds ago Lord Cecil The 2nd RT @LegionHoops: Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for the Coronavirus. 42 seconds ago Jay Marte RT @TMZ_Sports: Patrick Ewing says he tested positive for COVID-19, says virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. https://t.co/xfS… 1 minute ago Ruby Red RT @cnnbrk: Basketball legend and current Georgetown men's coach Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/Ssj0Lv… 2 minutes ago T' RT @CNN: “I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly." NBA legend and… 2 minutes ago