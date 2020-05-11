Global  

Patrick Ewing says he tested positive for COVID-19

Chicago S-T Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Patrick Ewing has tested positive for coronavirus, Georgetown University has announced

Georgetown men's basketball coach and Hall of Fame player Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Friday evening.
USATODAY.com

Knicks legend, Hoyas coach Ewing tests positive

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Friday. The Hall of Famer is under care and isolated at a local...
ESPN

