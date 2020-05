Tiffaney Jackson RT @CNN: “I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly." NBA legend and… 2 minutes ago Ottawa Sun Knicks great Patrick Ewing says he has been hospitalized with COVID-19 https://t.co/HazNovhvMh https://t.co/VbnbkfZUAw 2 minutes ago Bony Scribe in Quarantine RT @abcactionnews: "I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want… 3 minutes ago Scott Feldman Esq. Patrick Ewing Says He Has Covid-19 https://t.co/24MY8QzFJ0 https://t.co/bf2Vsf5NDd 4 minutes ago Ottawa Citizen Knicks great Patrick Ewing says he has COVID-19 https://t.co/1ppFzqUf6A https://t.co/0v1J6ATO65 4 minutes ago ABC Action News "I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I… https://t.co/MygEsM6f33 6 minutes ago Sprout Max New Deadspin Post: Knicks Great Patrick Ewing Hospitalized with COVID-19, Says 'I'll Be Fine' https://t.co/4qUDcledLR 6 minutes ago Juan RT @cnnbrk: Basketball legend and current Georgetown men's coach Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/Ssj0Lv… 7 minutes ago