You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources NHLPA board approves plan for 24-team playoffs The National Hockey League Players' Association executive board has voted to approve a 24-team, conference-based playoff format for a potential restart of the...

ESPN 48 minutes ago



AP source: NHLPA board voting on playoff format to return The NHL Players’ Association’s executive board is voting on a 24-team playoff proposal as the return to play format, according to a person with knowledge of...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this