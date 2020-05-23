Global  

NHLPA board approves plan for 24-team playoffs

ESPN Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The National Hockey League Players' Association executive board has voted to approve a 24-team, conference-based playoff format for a potential restart of the 2019-20 NHL season this summer.
AP source: NHL Players' Association's executive board voting on 24-team playoff proposal as return to play format

AP source: NHL Players' Association's executive board voting on 24-team playoff proposal as return to play format
FOX Sports

NHL players agree to move forward with 24-team playoff format

The NHL Players' Association's executive board authorized "further negotiations" with the NHL on a 24-team playoff format Friday — an important step in the...
CBC.ca

